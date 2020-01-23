DAPS Coin (DAPS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,698.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SWFT, txbit.io, STEX and Bitbox. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $21,698.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.90 or 0.05614981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026534 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032882 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011737 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, Bitmart, txbit.io, STEX and SWFT. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

