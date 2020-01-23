DATA Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. DATA has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $57,291.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. In the last week, DATA has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

