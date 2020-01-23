Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $7,874,179.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DDOG stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $196,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

