DAV Coin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $13.77 and $18.94. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $117,123.00 and $238,888.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00640258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001041 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008112 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

