DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

PFE opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

