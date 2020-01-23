Davis R M Inc. Buys 1,501 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,161 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,858,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.55. 41,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.