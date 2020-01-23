Davis R M Inc. Buys 2,518 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Globe Life by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,982. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,978,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

