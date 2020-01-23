Davis R M Inc. Buys 2,768 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

