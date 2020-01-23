Davis R M Inc. Buys 28,904 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 187,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 387,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 9,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,479. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $21.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

