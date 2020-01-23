Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,030 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,217 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Akamai Technologies worth $24,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.43. 653,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $96.15.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

