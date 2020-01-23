Davis R M Inc. Has $12.89 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nordson by 17.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,149. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other Nordson news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.95 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,512 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

