Davis R M Inc. Has $19.22 Million Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.21% of WEX worth $19,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James began coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.12. 12,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.64. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $227.27.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

