Davis R M Inc. Has $25.84 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.26% of Henry Schein worth $25,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $70.96. 20,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,470,897.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,920.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

