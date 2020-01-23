Davis R M Inc. Has $34.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $34,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,450. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

