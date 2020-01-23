Davis R M Inc. Has $36.71 Million Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $36,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DNKN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.98. 29,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

