Davis R M Inc. Has $47.69 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.25% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $47,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,195,000 after acquiring an additional 114,886 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 35,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $831.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,891. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.07 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $793.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $11,997,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

