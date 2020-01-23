Davis R M Inc. Has $59.17 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Microchip Technology worth $59,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 579,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 186,987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $110.26. 1,452,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

