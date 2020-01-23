Davis R M Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,444 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.21 and its 200 day moving average is $256.97. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

