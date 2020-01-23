Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,521 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,449. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays set a $63.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

