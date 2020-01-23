Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 510,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 232,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 457,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

