Davis R M Inc. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stryker by 15.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $222,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.34. The company had a trading volume of 89,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.26. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $160.79 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

