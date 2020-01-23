Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.75. 111,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,723. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.