Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hershey worth $28,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hershey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 34,749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,935 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Hershey by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 265,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.94.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.85. 450,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,159. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

