Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $38,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.97. 2,507,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

