Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.52.

SHW stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $596.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $577.41 and a 200 day moving average of $547.03. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $387.95 and a 12 month high of $598.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

