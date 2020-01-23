Davis R M Inc. Makes New $11.03 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,916. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -226.63 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.74 and its 200-day moving average is $222.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,199 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

