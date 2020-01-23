Davis R M Inc. Purchases 10,958 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.16. 5,390,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

