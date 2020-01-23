Davis R M Inc. Purchases 21,123 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,305,000 after buying an additional 528,117 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 502,236 shares during the period. Tlwm acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 380,852 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 374,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 358,201 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,986. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.