Davis R M Inc. Purchases 528 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $79,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

NYSE STZ traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.04. 774,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,626. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.11. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

