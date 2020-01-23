Davis R M Inc. Purchases 5,811 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,697. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.95 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.55.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.