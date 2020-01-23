Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.04 on Thursday, hitting $1,993.20. 305,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,022.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,963.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

