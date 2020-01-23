Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of BorgWarner worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 46.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 60.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

BWA traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 81,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,413. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.