Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Amphenol worth $48,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $6,095,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.21. 82,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,567. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

