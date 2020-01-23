Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $48,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.43. 111,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.69 and a 52-week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

