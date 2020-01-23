Davis R M Inc. Sells 11,526 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Waste Connections worth $51,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 28,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. CIBC set a $99.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 610,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,498. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

