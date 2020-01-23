Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,124,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

COST traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.83. 72,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.86. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $313.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

