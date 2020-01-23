Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,369 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.69. 32,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average of $163.90. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $173.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

