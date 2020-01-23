Davis R M Inc. Sells 25,207 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,207 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.39% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

