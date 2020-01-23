Davis R M Inc. Sells 3,198 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.79. 8,855,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,257. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $305.75 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.85. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

