Davis R M Inc. Sells 3,830 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of AMETEK worth $44,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.72. 61,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

