Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,157 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.75. 5,509,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,197. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

