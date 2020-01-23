Davis R M Inc. Sells 45,884 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,882 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 45,884 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,021 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,272. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 210,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

