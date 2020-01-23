Davis R M Inc. Sells 5,365 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $31,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.47 and a 12 month high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

