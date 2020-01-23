Davis R M Inc. Sells 6,660 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.58% of Oshkosh worth $37,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114,080 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,000,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.65. 460,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

