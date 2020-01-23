Davis R M Inc. Trims Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.73. 1,912,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,460. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.71 and a 200 day moving average of $168.70. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

