Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

