DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 198.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 251.6%.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,495. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

