Decentraland Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.08 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $35.08 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Upbit and Binance. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, BigONE, LATOKEN, AirSwap, DragonEX, TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX, Upbit, Huobi, UEX, Bibox, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.