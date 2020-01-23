Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH):

1/22/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $53.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.11. 10,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,660. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $7,479,659.57. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,156 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,538. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.