Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $772,446.92. Insiders sold a total of 307,156 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $15,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

